Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again

Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
фестивалът jazz отново събира пъстра музикална картина софия
Снимка: BGNES

The 'A to Jazz' Festival is once again filling Sofia with a colourful blend of music, drawing world-renowned artists to the city for this much-anticipated event.

The jazz marathon kicked off on July 3 with a journey through old Europe, blending ancient musical instruments with contemporary sounds. This opening performance was part of Denitsa Serafim's project "Pilgrim's Journey." The baton was then passed to musicians from Serbia, often dubbed the "Iron Maiden of Šumadija"—though their style carries a unique twist.

One of the most anticipated Bulgarian acts is the band Tse, who will present a special album marking a 20-year journey. The performance will feature several previously unreleased compositions by the late, beloved Vasyl Parmakov.

This year, A to Jazz is not only a celebration of music but also a model of sustainability. The festival features a dedicated eco-initiative, including separate waste collection and, for the first time, a public water refill station. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bottles or cups to reduce plastic waste—organizers estimate this could save up to 100 kilograms of plastic.

"We're opening and going on until Sunday with amazing performers from over 10 countries around the world," explained festival organiser Yana Stefanova. "And today, like every day, you can enjoy the wonderful park atmosphere and our fantastic art base."

