БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Opera Open" Festival Takes Over the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv for the 12th Time

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази

The programme - strong international participation, a record number of premieres and "The Journey" by the virtuoso Vasko Vassilev

The 12th edition of the "Opera Open" festival kicks off tonight, July 1, in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv with strong international participation and a record number of premieres.

Throughout July and August, 12 performances will take place at the Ancient Theatre, united under the organisers' motto "Invisible Worlds." The programme features six premieres, including La Traviata, Swan Lake, and the musical Hair.

A highlight of the festival is the multimedia project The Journey by the virtuoso violinist Vasko Vasilev. The opening event tonight, titled The Five Elements, is performed by the extravagant Italian violinist Alessandro Quarta.

Alessandro Quarta – Violinist:
"Each element has its own message, even a dedication to great composers. It comes from the feeling you want to express at the moment. I’m very happy to be working again with Dian Chobanov, who is a great conductor, and with the magnificent orchestra of the Plovdiv Opera, in this wonderful venue."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
4
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
5
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
6
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
6
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

More from: Culture

'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again
'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again
Italian Star Alessandro Quarta Arrives for OPERA OPEN ’25 in Plovdiv Italian Star Alessandro Quarta Arrives for OPERA OPEN ’25 in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest Professional Artist, Sava Tsonovski, Celebrates His 100th Birthday Bulgaria’s Oldest Professional Artist, Sava Tsonovski, Celebrates His 100th Birthday
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
"The Palace" in Balchik Welcomes Visiting Musicians with a New Grand Piano "The Palace" in Balchik Welcomes Visiting Musicians with a New Grand Piano
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bratovo - the Village of the Storks (PHOTOS) Bratovo - the Village of the Storks (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Final Day of Varna Summer International Theatre Festival Final Day of Varna Summer International Theatre Festival
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ