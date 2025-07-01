"Opera Open" Festival Takes Over the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv for the 12th Time

The 12th edition of the "Opera Open" festival kicks off tonight, July 1, in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv with strong international participation and a record number of premieres.

Throughout July and August, 12 performances will take place at the Ancient Theatre, united under the organisers' motto "Invisible Worlds." The programme features six premieres, including La Traviata, Swan Lake, and the musical Hair.

A highlight of the festival is the multimedia project The Journey by the virtuoso violinist Vasko Vasilev. The opening event tonight, titled The Five Elements, is performed by the extravagant Italian violinist Alessandro Quarta.