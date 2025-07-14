БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Посрещнахме подобаващо световните шампионки по волейбол...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Два военни хеликоптера се включиха в гасенето на пожара в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е...
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Underwater Hair Salon: Photographer Julian Nedev Captures Real-Life Professions Beneath the Sea Surface

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
EN
Запази
фризьор акваланг предизвикателен проект представя различни професии вода

Julian Nedev, a Varna-based photographer, made history nearly 30 years ago by diving into the deep and staging the world’s first underwater photo shoot with a live model. In 2014, he also filmed Bulgaria’s first music video, 80% of which was shot underwater.

Nedev's underwater photography has been exhibited in galleries and private collections across Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the USA, Canada, and the Canary Islands. Despite logging over 2,000 hours beneath the surface, he says the underwater world still takes his breath away every time.

His friends have affectionately nicknamed him Proteus, after the ancient Greek sea god, because of the magical underwater scenes he creates with remarkable models who gracefully perform below the surface.

Currently, Nedev is working on a bold new project: showcasing real professions—photographed entirely underwater. His first session depicts an underwater hair salon, featuring long-time collaborator and model Militsa Lipiskova in the role of hairstylist.

“I want the people in these photos to genuinely practice the profession they portray. Not just models pretending. That’s why I chose Militsa for the first shoot—someone I’ve worked with for 15 years,” said Nedev.

Militsa shared her excitement about the concept:
“I loved his idea to photograph my actual profession underwater. I gave him some of my old tools—hairdryers, curling irons, combs, brushes. He picked a great background and chose my actual work apron for the styling. We added two wigs. It was so much fun—combs and dryers floating everywhere. My only preparation was choosing the right look and making sure I stayed calm and released all the air from my body to appear more natural underwater—no puffed cheeks or closed eyes.”

Nedev explained some of the technical details:
“The concept was black and gold. We suspended all the tools from a rod using transparent fishing line so they’d appear to float naturally around her.”

Militsa and Julian have been an unstoppable team for more than 15 years. Their shared passion and adventurous spirit have made them a successful creative duo.

“She goes along with all my wild ideas. She’s emotional, open-minded, and a great swimmer—she used to do synchronised swimming—so she has no fear of water and can always deliver what I ask. It always works out,” said Nedev.

“He’s cast me in all sorts of roles. I’d do anything for him. The first time he arranged for a diving team and we went down 8 or 10 metres, I was dressed as a soldier with heavy gear. I had to lie on the bottom and just signal when I was out of air. That time I panicked, maybe because I couldn’t rely on myself, and I had them bring me back up within seconds. But I eventually calmed down,” Militsa recalled.

They’ve shot in unusual places too, like the 19-degree Celsius springs in Devnya, where massive fish—amurs—leapt around them.


“It was a bit stressful for her, seeing those fish for the first time, but she handled it brilliantly,” Nedev said.

Next on Julian Nedev’s list: an underwater fitness instructor photo shoot. But that’s not all.

“Why not shoot a reporter underwater, holding a microphone, doing an interview, with a cameraman partially in the frame? That would be something truly unique,” the photographer concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли блокирана магистрала "Тракия"? (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
4
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли...
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
5
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
6
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
4
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
5
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
6
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре

More from: Bulgaria

30 Houses and 5 Vehicles Destroyed in Major Wildfire in Villa Area near Burgas
30 Houses and 5 Vehicles Destroyed in Major Wildfire in Villa Area near Burgas
President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after Detention during Protest of Foretsry Workers Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after Detention during Protest of Foretsry Workers
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Forest Workers Protest in Bulgaria, Clashes between Police and Protesters near Plovdiv (PHOTOS and VIDEO) Forest Workers Protest in Bulgaria, Clashes between Police and Protesters near Plovdiv (PHOTOS and VIDEO)
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за британския пазар
Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
30 къщи и 5 автомобила са изпепелени при пожара във вилната зона край Бургас 30 къщи и 5 автомобила са изпепелени при пожара във вилната зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите "Гори",...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
У нас
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Горският пожар в Природен парк "Рилски манастир" е...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
4 отличия за България: Ученици от СМГ и НПМГ извоюваха медали по...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ