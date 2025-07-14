Underwater Hair Salon: Photographer Julian Nedev Captures Real-Life Professions Beneath the Sea Surface

Julian Nedev, a Varna-based photographer, made history nearly 30 years ago by diving into the deep and staging the world’s first underwater photo shoot with a live model. In 2014, he also filmed Bulgaria’s first music video, 80% of which was shot underwater.

Nedev's underwater photography has been exhibited in galleries and private collections across Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the USA, Canada, and the Canary Islands. Despite logging over 2,000 hours beneath the surface, he says the underwater world still takes his breath away every time.

His friends have affectionately nicknamed him Proteus, after the ancient Greek sea god, because of the magical underwater scenes he creates with remarkable models who gracefully perform below the surface.

Currently, Nedev is working on a bold new project: showcasing real professions—photographed entirely underwater. His first session depicts an underwater hair salon, featuring long-time collaborator and model Militsa Lipiskova in the role of hairstylist.

“I want the people in these photos to genuinely practice the profession they portray. Not just models pretending. That’s why I chose Militsa for the first shoot—someone I’ve worked with for 15 years,” said Nedev. Militsa shared her excitement about the concept:

“I loved his idea to photograph my actual profession underwater. I gave him some of my old tools—hairdryers, curling irons, combs, brushes. He picked a great background and chose my actual work apron for the styling. We added two wigs. It was so much fun—combs and dryers floating everywhere. My only preparation was choosing the right look and making sure I stayed calm and released all the air from my body to appear more natural underwater—no puffed cheeks or closed eyes.” Nedev explained some of the technical details:

“The concept was black and gold. We suspended all the tools from a rod using transparent fishing line so they’d appear to float naturally around her.”

Militsa and Julian have been an unstoppable team for more than 15 years. Their shared passion and adventurous spirit have made them a successful creative duo.

“She goes along with all my wild ideas. She’s emotional, open-minded, and a great swimmer—she used to do synchronised swimming—so she has no fear of water and can always deliver what I ask. It always works out,” said Nedev. “He’s cast me in all sorts of roles. I’d do anything for him. The first time he arranged for a diving team and we went down 8 or 10 metres, I was dressed as a soldier with heavy gear. I had to lie on the bottom and just signal when I was out of air. That time I panicked, maybe because I couldn’t rely on myself, and I had them bring me back up within seconds. But I eventually calmed down,” Militsa recalled.

They’ve shot in unusual places too, like the 19-degree Celsius springs in Devnya, where massive fish—amurs—leapt around them.



“It was a bit stressful for her, seeing those fish for the first time, but she handled it brilliantly,” Nedev said.

Next on Julian Nedev’s list: an underwater fitness instructor photo shoot. But that’s not all.