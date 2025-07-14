Palace and Tomb of a Thracian Dynasty Discovered in the Centre of Vratsa

Archaeologists made a historic discovery in the centre of the city of Vratsa (Northwestern Bulgaria). Experts have uncovered what is believed to be the palace and tomb of the ruler of the Triballi, a powerful Thracian tribe. The royal centre has been the subject of speculation and searches for more than half a century.

The site is located near the Mogilanska Mound, where three tombs were previously discovered, containing a chariot, a golden wreath, and a kneeguard engraved with the image of the Great Mother Goddess.

The sensational discovery came about when a private investor began excavation work for a new residential building. During the digging, workers uncovered a large wall made of river stones, known in archaeological terms as a krepis (foundation wall).

“We excavated a total of five graves above the krepis. We already had indications from our registry that there was a necropolis from the late Bulgarian Middle Ages (12th–14th century) in this area,” said Georgi Ganetsovski, archaeologist and Director of the Vratsa Regional History Museum.

Just when archaeologists thought the excavation was complete, the Ministry of Culture ordered the dismantling of the krepis to investigate what lay beneath. What emerged surprised everyone.

“To our amazement, a magnificent structure appeared—carefully shaped stone blocks (ashlars), perfectly aligned without mortar. This is clearly dry masonry of impressive craftsmanship,” Ganetsovski added.

The structure is believed to be one of two dynastic palaces belonging to the ruler of the Triballi, a Thracian tribal confederation. Archaeologists have been searching for this royal building for over 50 years.

“After the king’s death, the palace was largely dismantled and converted into a mausoleum with the three tombs we already know, famed for their priceless artifacts discovered 60 years ago,” explained Ganetsovski.

For now, the future of the discovery remains uncertain. Two main options are being considered: on-site preservation and exhibition, or relocation of the structure, which would be a far more complex operation. The final decision rests with the Ministry of Culture.

This find could become one of the most significant Thracian discoveries in recent decades, shedding new light on the royal and ritual practices of ancient tribal societies in the Balkans.











