Thousands of Tourists Gather for the Rose Festival in Kazanlak (see pics)

The highlight of the Rose Festival brought thousands of tourists from across Bulgaria and abroad to the town of Kazanlak (located in the Rose Valley).

The festivities were attended by Vice President Iliana Iotova, ministers, ambassadors, and diplomats. Dedicated to the oil-bearing rose that has made Bulgaria famous around the world, the celebration boasts a 122-year-old tradition. At the beginning of the 20th century, after the Liberation and despite hardships, the people of Kazanlak created this festival to honour the Bulgarian oil-bearing rose, the work of rose growers, and the rose trade in the region.

As part of the tradition, the festival began with rose-picking and rose-distilling rituals. In Kazanlak, the rose harvest is not merely a tourist attraction—it is a deeply rooted tradition that reflects the community’s respect for nature, labour, and Bulgaria’s cultural heritage. It symbolises fertility, beauty, and gratitude for the land that provides local people with livelihood and pride.

The celebration continued with a festive procession through the streets of the town. It was led by Queen Rose 2025. Over 4,000 people participated in the procession, recreating the spirit of the valley with much merriment, song and dance.

The Rose Valley is a region in Bulgaria located just south of the Balkan Mountain (Stara Planina).

The Rose Valley of Kazanlak stretches for 10-12 kilometres and is 95 kilometres long with an average height of 350 metres and an area of 1895 square kilometres.

The valley is famous for its rose-growing industry which have been cultivated there for centuries. The centre of the rose oil industry is Kazanlak, while other towns of importance include Karlovo, Sopot, Kalofer and Pavel banya. Each year, festivals take palce celebrating roses and rose oil.

The picking season lasts from May to June. During this period, the area gives off a pleasant scent and is covered with multi-coloured flowers. The picking process requires great dexterity and patience. The flowers are carefully cut one by one and laid in willow-baskets which are then sent to the distilleries.