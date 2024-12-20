Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing

A smuggling of 90 000 pieces (4500 cartons) of cigarettes was detected at the border crossing "Lesovo", reported the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Yambol on December 20. The case is the result of joint actions between local police officers and Customs Agency officials.

The tobacco products were found in a cargo truck driven by a Turkish national who declared that he was transporting glass elements for vehicles from Turkey to Hungary. Upon inspecting the cargo, customs and police officers discovered nine boxes containing smuggled cigarettes, all of the same brand and marked with a Turkish excise stamp.

The cigarettes were confiscated, and the driver was issued an administrative violation act under the Customs Act.

Photo by the Bulgarian Customs Agency

