БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Новият шеф на "Метрополитена": Братоев не е...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Съветът на Европа критикува властите в София заради...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
След разлив на 82 тона петрол в сръбската рафинерия в...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Всеки пети българин живее под линията на бедност
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Радев: Няма 100 дни кабинет...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Прокуратурата привлече като обвиняем бившия служебен...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

41-Year-Old Man Died In a Workplace Incident

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

The incident occurred in a pellet production facility

годишен мъж загина трудова злополука

An incident occurred yesterday around 5:00 PM at a pellet production facility in the village of Rakovski, Kavarna municipality, the Labour Inspectorate Directorate in Dobrich said on April 25.

The 41-year-old production director of the company was testing a newly purchased production line for manufacturing pellets from sunflower husks when he became caught in the press. At the time of the incident, no other workers were present in the facility.

He was found in a helpless state by other employees, who immediately called emergency services (112). The injured man was initially taken to the municipal hospital in Kavarna, and then transferred by ambulance to the emergency center in Dobrich, but died on the way.

The facility is equipped with video surveillance, and footage will be reviewed by investigating police officers, confirmed Angel Petkov, Director of the Labour Inspectorate.

The case has also been reported to the District Prosecutor’s Office.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Марица Пд - Левски, трети мач от финалната серия в НВЛ за жени
1
НА ЖИВО: Марица Пд - Левски, трети мач от финалната серия в НВЛ за...
Прокуратурата привлече като обвиняем бившия служебен вътрешен министър Иван Демерджиев
2
Прокуратурата привлече като обвиняем бившия служебен вътрешен...
Апелативният съд в Плоещ постанови да бъде отменено решението на КС за анулиране на миналите избори
3
Апелативният съд в Плоещ постанови да бъде отменено решението на КС...
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен директор
4
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен директор
Гледайте Световната купа по модерен петобой в Будапеща на живо по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Световната купа по модерен петобой в Будапеща на живо по...
Главният архитект на София не разреши строителството на небостъргач на бул. "Черни връх"
6
Главният архитект на София не разреши строителството на небостъргач...

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
3
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
4
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
5
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
6
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...

More from: Bulgaria

Users Across Bulgaria Were Left Without Phone and Internet Service for Hours Due to Mmobile Network Outage
Users Across Bulgaria Were Left Without Phone and Internet Service for Hours Due to Mmobile Network Outage
European Council President António Costa to Visit Bulgaria from April 27 to 29 European Council President António Costa to Visit Bulgaria from April 27 to 29
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Prosecutor’s Office Indicts Former Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev Prosecutor’s Office Indicts Former Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
One in Five Bulgarians Lives Below the Poverty Line One in Five Bulgarians Lives Below the Poverty Line
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
It Is Bright Friday It Is Bright Friday
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Council of Ministers Signed the Contract for Purchase of 35 Electric Trains for Bulgarian State Railways Council of Ministers Signed the Contract for Purchase of 35 Electric Trains for Bulgarian State Railways
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Новият шеф на Метрополитена: Братоев не е отстранен, има здравословна причини за смяната
Новият шеф на Метрополитена: Братоев не е отстранен, има...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Съветът на Европа критикува властите в София заради разрушаването на ромските къщи в Захарна фабрика Съветът на Европа критикува властите в София заради разрушаването на ромските къщи в Захарна фабрика
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
След разлив на 82 тона петрол в сръбската рафинерия в Панчево: Има ли опасност от замърсяване на река Дунав? След разлив на 82 тона петрол в сръбската рафинерия в Панчево: Има ли опасност от замърсяване на река Дунав?
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Потребители от цяла България останаха без телефон и интернет за часове заради срив в мрежата на мобилен оператор Потребители от цяла България останаха без телефон и интернет за часове заради срив в мрежата на мобилен оператор
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Президентът нарече "атака" обвинението на Демерджиев
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Теменужка Петкова: Моделът „Радев“ доведе до дупка в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
По следите на едно разследване: Повдигнаха обвинения на бившия...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен директор
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ