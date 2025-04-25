41-Year-Old Man Died In a Workplace Incident

An incident occurred yesterday around 5:00 PM at a pellet production facility in the village of Rakovski, Kavarna municipality, the Labour Inspectorate Directorate in Dobrich said on April 25.

The 41-year-old production director of the company was testing a newly purchased production line for manufacturing pellets from sunflower husks when he became caught in the press. At the time of the incident, no other workers were present in the facility.

He was found in a helpless state by other employees, who immediately called emergency services (112). The injured man was initially taken to the municipal hospital in Kavarna, and then transferred by ambulance to the emergency center in Dobrich, but died on the way.

The facility is equipped with video surveillance, and footage will be reviewed by investigating police officers, confirmed Angel Petkov, Director of the Labour Inspectorate.

The case has also been reported to the District Prosecutor’s Office.