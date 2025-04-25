New Director Appointed to the Operator of the Underground in Sofia

Nikolay Naydenov has been appointed the new Executive Director of "Metropolitan" (the operator of the Sofia underground train service). Naydenov himself announced the news to journalists on April 25.

As a result, the long-serving director of the company, Eng. Stoyan Bratoev, has been removed from his position.

Police were present at the board meeting of "Metropolitan".

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in the main conference room, but the board of directors avoided the media and made the decision in another office located on an upper floor.

The newly appointed Nikolay Naydenov declined to explain the reasons behind the leadership change and was escorted out by police.

Naydenov previously served as Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, appointed in May 2022. He holds a Master’s degree in Law and an additional Master’s degree in "Management and Development of Human Resources".

Photo by BTA

"Save Sofia" group that had already announced yesterday that the dismissal of Eng. Bratoev was being prepared, described today’s actions by the board as a coup.

Vanya Grigorova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) also criticised the board, stating that they have no right to comment on the health condition of employees.