Bulgarian connection in the Kennedy files - could the assassination of the President have been prevented?

For 80 years, some of the most closely guarded secrets were kept under wraps—until they were declassified following an order by President Donald Trump. The files on JFK assassination were released, and within them, a surprising Bulgarian connection emerged.

A tip-off about the imminent assassination of American President John F. Kennedy, originating from Sofia, could have altered the course of history—but was disregarded by American intelligence agencies.

BNT uncovered compelling letters signed by the informant Sergyj Czornonch, which include details of a Bulgarian woman, Bissera Asenova, who provided crucial information regarding the assassination.

BNT was able to uncover remarkable testimonies about the Bulgarian woman who tried to prevent one of the most shocking murders in history—the assassination of President Kennedy.

Sergyj Czornonch states that, as early as August 1963, three months before the fatal attack in Dallas, in a room in Sofia, he was given information about the planned assassination.

Here’s what he wrote in a 1976 document that BNT discovered in the declassified archives:

"To the Russian Ambassador at the USSR Embassy in Washington

Copy to the British Ambassador in Washington" Dear Sirs, On August 9, 1963, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Consul Vassilev geave me an order to transmit this information on to the U.S. government. Mr. Vassilev—Consul at the Soviet Embassy—gave me the information about Lee Harvey Oswald on August 14, 1963. Bissera Asenova, a friend of the consul, came to my room and repeated that Lee Harvey Oswald is an assassin and will kill President Kennedy."

The next day, at the airport, in a car from the U.S. Embassy, Sergyj Czornonch informed Vice-Consul in Sofia that Lee Harvey Oswald was preparing to kill the President. Vice-Consul Blackshire responded that he would send a telegram to the State Department and gave him an address in Washington to report to.

On August 19, in Washington, Sergyj Czornonch informed the secret services that Oswald would kill Kennedy.

He also added that Oswald would be killed afterwards, which indeed happened.

We tried to find out more about Sergyj Czornonch. Information is sparse—he was a political émigré from the former Soviet Union with an American passport. Thirteen years after Kennedy's assassination, in a letter to the FBI, Czornonch reminded them that as early as August 1963 he had warned about the planned assassination.

In his letters, he complains about being harassed by FBI agents—saying they had used gas on him to induce amnesia.

The testimony, classified "Secret", concludes as follows:

"I said that Oswald has a weapon. They should check him. But my director responded, 'You could also have a weapon; what does it matter if Oswald does.'"

And who is Bissera Asenova, the Bulgarian woman who tried to warn about the assassination? Our search for answers continues.