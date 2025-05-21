БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Railways Offers a Special Retro Train Journey on International Children's Day

The route is Sofia - Pernik - Sofia

Снимка: BTA

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) organises a special retro train ride on the Sofia–Pernik–Sofia route to celebrate International Children’s Day.

The train will be hauled by the legendary steam locomotive No. 46.03, affectionately known as “Baba Metsa” (Granny Bear). According to BDZ’s press office, the locomotive earned its nickname due to its relatively low speed but great power, which made it ideal for hauling heavy freight trains through the steep gradients of Vladaya and Razmena from the 1930s until the introduction of diesel locomotives between 1967 and 1969.

The festive train will also include five specially decorated passenger coaches and a carriage from the government’s “Vitosha Express” train, which passengers will be able to explore during the stop at Pernik station. Refreshments and special gifts for children will be provided on board.

The journey will take place on Sunday, June 1. Departure from Sofia Central Station is scheduled for 09:50 AM, with arrival in Pernik at 11:46 AM. Passengers will have ample time to enjoy a walk around the city and participate in local festivities before the train returns to Sofia at 3:00 PM, arriving at 4:28 PM.

The round-trip ticket price from Sofia to Pernik and back is 45 BGN, including a reserved seat. Tickets for children under 10 are 22.50 BGN. Tickets are available at station ticket offices, railway agencies across the country, and online through BDZ’s reservation system.

Last year, BDZ also organized a festive Christmas journey with a steam locomotive to spread holiday cheer among railway enthusiasts across the country.

