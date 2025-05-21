БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Strengthens International Cooperation through New Agreements with the OECD and Kyrgyzstan

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Снимка: БТА

The National Assembly of Bulgaria has ratified the Agreement for Bulgaria’s participation in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Regional Programme for South East Europe. The agreement includes a voluntary financial contribution of €100,000, formalised through an exchange of letters dated January 31 and February 23, 2024.

According to the justification provided, Bulgaria's participation in the OECD programme will offer additional opportunities for Bulgarian experts across various sectors to exchange experience, knowledge, and foster deeper cooperation with their counterparts from the OECD and other countries in the region. This engagement is also expected to have a positive impact on Bulgaria’s accession process to the OECD.

The €100,000 contribution will be financed from Bulgaria’s official development assistance and humanitarian aid budget allocated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the respective year.

Additionally, Members of Parliament ratified the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States and the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstan is the second country in Central Asia, after Kazakhstan, to sign such a modernised and expanded agreement with the EU. It will provide the basis for more effective bilateral engagement between the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic, strengthening political dialogue and economic interaction and enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas, the draft law says.

