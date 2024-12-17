Christmas retro tram runs in the streets of Sofia for the festive season

With just a week left until the Christmas holidays, the festive mood in Sofia is growing day by day.

A Christmas retro tram in Sofia will bring joy to both young and old until the eve of the holiday season.

Children will have the chance to meet Snow White and Santa Claus in person on the tram.

"Santa Claus will be giving gifts to the children. The Christmas tram will operate from today until Saturday, running from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, departing every hour from Vuzrazhdane Square and making stops at key locations. The tram is nearly 90 years old, and maintaining and operating it is no easy task," Rosina Todorova from Sofia Public Electrical Transport Company" told the BNT show "The Day Begins" on December 17.

