Citizens Can Now Report Problems at Sea Via a New App

An application called “ISS”, developed by a team from the Technical University of Varna, is designed to collect real-time information from the public. Within seconds, users can report maritime emergencies, oil spills, sightings of mines, or anything unusual or potentially dangerous at sea.

“The idea behind this app is to collect reports from citizens about various meteorological events, pollution incidents, and events related to the coastal city and the port,” explained Professor Todor Ganchev from the Technical University of Varna.

The information submitted through the app is instantly added to a centralised database accessed by all maritime institutions. The application is already active and available for use.