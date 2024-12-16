НОВИНИ
Cocaine with an estimated street value of millions of dollars found on a ship in the port of Burgas

кокаин милиони долари откриха кораб бургаското пристанище
Снимка: БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:14, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian customs officials on Sunday, December 15, found cocaine worth millions of dollars, hidden on a ship at the Black Sea port of Burgas. The cargo vessel was arriving from Peru with a crew of 11 people. The crew were deained.

The ship, with a capacity of 15,000 metric tonness, was loaded with copper concentrate intended for processing in a metal products manufacturing plant, according to initial reports.

A large quantity of a white powdery substance has been found, which tested positive for cocaine in field drug tests.

Experts have established that instead of the previously known method of concealment, which involves separate hiding places in containers, a new method was used. The cocaine was scattered in various places along the piping system of the entire vessel, with the equipment located in the engine room.

The search continues. The investigation is being carried out by officers of the Ministry of the Interior, assisted by representatives of the Customs Agency.

