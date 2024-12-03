НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%

More than 20% of Bulgarians live in places affected by disasters

Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:00, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

In 2023, there were a total of 104 crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared, marking an increase of 55 events compared to the previous year—a rise of over 112%. The majority of these emergencies were related to floods, storms, severe winter conditions, and forest fires, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared to 2022, declared states of emergency due to floods increased by 62.5%, and those related to forest fires rose by 85.7%.

In 2023, disasters affected, either partially or entirely, the territories of 88 municipalities across the country. The highest number of disasters was recorded in municipalities in the regions of Varna, Sofia, and Vratsa, while no states of emergency were declared in the regions of Kyustendil, Lovech, Sofia (capital), and Yambol.

.

More than 20% of Bulgarians live in settlements impacted by disasters, according to NSI statistics.

In 2023, the number of fatalities resulting from disasters, accidents, incidents, and crises reached 667, equivalent to 10 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The largest number of fatalities occurred in road traffic accidents, accounting for 546 deaths, followed by 113 deaths from fires. The regions with the highest number of fatalities were Sofia (capital) with 57 deaths and Plovdiv with 50, while the regions of Pernik and Smolyan had the lowest, with 4 deaths each.

According to the NSI's assessment, in 2023, the funds spent on preparedness, prevention, response, and recovery from crisis events in the public sector amounted to 850,977 thousand BGN, or 0.46% of the country's GDP.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
15:48, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
14:47, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
14:13, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia acted against a Bellingcat investigative journalist
Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia acted against a Bellingcat investigative journalist
19:55, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 End of the water rationing in Pleven and Lovech
End of the water rationing in Pleven and Lovech
18:09, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
 Ministry of Interior steps up security measures ahead of December holidays
Ministry of Interior steps up security measures ahead of December holidays
17:52, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Customs authorities disrupted smuggling of cocaine worth about BGN 4 million through Oryahovo
Customs authorities disrupted smuggling of cocaine worth about BGN 4 million through Oryahovo
16:53, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Lower grape harvest and more expensive wine this year
Lower grape harvest and more expensive wine this year
16:12, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Evelina Slavcheva elected as the new President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Evelina Slavcheva elected as the new President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
15:27, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 No old cars in the centre of Sofia: How many broke the ban?
No old cars in the centre of Sofia: How many broke the ban?
13:28, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Up to 40 centimetres of snow in the Rhodope mountains
Up to 40 centimetres of snow in the Rhodope mountains
13:14, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 A tree fell metres away from a van, situation on Petrohan mountain pass remains difficult
A tree fell metres away from a van, situation on Petrohan mountain pass remains difficult
12:42, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back
Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia acted against a Bellingcat investigative journalist
Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia acted against a Bellingcat investigative journalist
End of the water rationing in Pleven and Lovech
End of the water rationing in Pleven and Lovech
Ministry of Interior steps up security measures ahead of December holidays
Ministry of Interior steps up security measures ahead of December holidays
Customs authorities disrupted smuggling of cocaine worth about BGN 4 million through Oryahovo
Customs authorities disrupted smuggling of cocaine worth about BGN 4 million through Oryahovo
Топ 24
Най-четени
Зверство в дом за възрастни хора край Трън - прокуратурата разследва случая
Зверство в дом за възрастни хора край Трън - прокуратурата...
Изпращат трети проби от животните във Велинградско в сертифицирана лаборатория в Монпелие
Изпращат трети проби от животните във Велинградско в сертифицирана...
Конституционният съд реши: Румънците ще гласуват на балотаж за президент тази неделя
Конституционният съд реши: Румънците ще гласуват на балотаж за...
Елтън Джон е загубил зрението си
Елтън Джон е загубил зрението си
Разблокиране на НС? "БСП - Обединена левица" с нова покана към останалите партии
Разблокиране на НС? "БСП - Обединена левица" с нова...
След агресията в молове: Властите със сериозни мерки и наказания за малолетните хулигани
След агресията в молове: Властите със сериозни мерки и наказания за...
Пеевски е внесъл в СГС заявление за промяна в ръководството на ДПС
Пеевски е внесъл в СГС заявление за промяна в ръководството на ДПС
"Да дарим надежда на дете в беда": Начало на инициативата "Българската Коледа"
"Да дарим надежда на дете в беда": Начало на инициативата...
След репортаж на БНТ: Събрани са доказателства за зверството в дома за възрастни край Трън
След репортаж на БНТ: Събрани са доказателства за зверството в дома...
Сагата с разменените бебета: "Шейново" ще плати с 20 000 лева по-голямо обезщетение
Сагата с разменените бебета: "Шейново" ще плати с 20 000 лева по-голямо обезщетение
От Рома изписаха грешно името на Артьом Довбик на фланелката му
От Рома изписаха грешно името на Артьом Довбик на фланелката му