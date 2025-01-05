НОВИНИ
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government

Democratic Bulgaria emphasized that the issue of the choice of Prime Minister and the composition of the government has always been contingent upon a finalised agreement.

триъгълника на властта
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

At 4:20 PM on January 5, another round of negotiations between GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP – United Left," and "There Is Such a People" concluded. After the end of the meeting, the agreement on joint governance is not complete, although it is at a very advanced stage, "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) announced on Facebook.

For Democratic Bulgaria, the choice of Prime Minister and the composition of a future government have always been a condition of a completed agreement and a leadership meeting.

"Once again, we confirmed our stance for a non-partisan, mutually acceptable figure as Prime Minister. We learned from the media that GERB terminating the negotiations," DB added in their statement.

MEP Radan Kanev, who took part in the talks, told BNT News that he refrained from commenting and the coalition remained, in his words, "in media silence".

