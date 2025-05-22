Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has arrived in Rome, where today, May 22, he is scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations as well as issues on the international agenda.

Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian delegation led by him laid wreaths at the bust-monument of Captain Petko Voyvoda and at the monument to Ivan Vazov.

Photos by Irina Tsoneva

Later today, wreaths will also be laid at the monument to Saints Cyril and Methodius in the courtyard of the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome, where an official reception will be held in celebration of May 24th (the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and Slavic Literature).