БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за"...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Трус с магнитуд 6,1 удари остров Крит
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Стрелба във Вашингтон: Двама служители на израелското...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът желязков рим срещне джорджа мелони

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has arrived in Rome, where today, May 22, he is scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations as well as issues on the international agenda.

Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian delegation led by him laid wreaths at the bust-monument of Captain Petko Voyvoda and at the monument to Ivan Vazov.

Photos by Irina Tsoneva

Later today, wreaths will also be laid at the monument to Saints Cyril and Methodius in the courtyard of the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome, where an official reception will be held in celebration of May 24th (the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and Slavic Literature).

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа на "Черни връх"
2
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа...
"Локали" нападнаха момче на спирка на автобус
3
"Локали" нападнаха момче на спирка на автобус
Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
4
Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
5
Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report
6
БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
3
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
4
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
5
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov Participates in a Conference of EU Chief Prosecutors in Budapest
Bulgaria's Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov Participates in a Conference of EU Chief Prosecutors in Budapest
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
"Trend" poll: 59% of Bulgarians are "for" Radev's referendum "Trend" poll: 59% of Bulgarians are "for" Radev's referendum
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Bulgarian Railways Offers a Special Retro Train Journey on International Children's Day Bulgarian Railways Offers a Special Retro Train Journey on International Children's Day
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Renowned Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Has Been Awarded the 2025 Vilenica International Literary Prize Renowned Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Has Been Awarded the 2025 Vilenica International Literary Prize
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до феномена "локалите" Даниел Митов: Култът към мутрите, чалгата и скъпите коли доведе до феномена "локалите"
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Говорителят на българската делегация в НАТО: Не е имало хакерска атака, нито изтичане на информация Говорителят на българската делегация в НАТО: Не е имало хакерска атака, нито изтичане на информация
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на страната,...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за" референдума...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
91-годишен мъж уби зет си с пистолет край Поморие
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Засилват сигурността на израелските посолства по света
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ