Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official visit to Rome and the Vatican on the occasion of May 24—the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and Slavic Literature.

The Prime Minister is leading the official Bulgarian delegation, which will pay tribute to sacred sites associated with the legacy of the two enlighteners.

Rosen Zhelyazkov is expected to hold a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later today. The two will discuss bilateral relations and current issues on the international agenda.

Later Zhelyazkov will lay a wreath at the monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in the courtyard of the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome, where an official reception will be held in honour of 24 May.

On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will be received in audience by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace, followed by a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.