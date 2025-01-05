GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government

No agreement was reached with "Democratic Bulgaria" regarding the composition of a future government and the candidate for Prime Minister. This was announced following today's meeting between the negotiating teams of GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria", "BSP – United Left," and "There Is Such a People" in the National Assembly, GERB's press office said on January 5.

After "Democratic Bulgaria" declined to support GERB-UDF's first nomination of Boyko Borissov for Prime Minister, GERB-UDF nominated Rossen Zhelyazkov. "Democratic Bulgaria" rejected his nomination as well. As a consequence, GERB-UDF has decided to terminate the negotiations.

GERB-UDF thanked the teams of BSP-United Left and There is Such a People for their participation in the negotiations and for their constructive tone.

"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government

