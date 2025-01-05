НОВИНИ
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government

No agreement was reached with "Democratic Bulgaria" on the composition of a future government, said GERB-UDF

живо търси председател народното събрание успее деветият опит
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

No agreement was reached with "Democratic Bulgaria" regarding the composition of a future government and the candidate for Prime Minister. This was announced following today's meeting between the negotiating teams of GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria", "BSP – United Left," and "There Is Such a People" in the National Assembly, GERB's press office said on January 5.

After "Democratic Bulgaria" declined to support GERB-UDF's first nomination of Boyko Borissov for Prime Minister, GERB-UDF nominated Rossen Zhelyazkov. "Democratic Bulgaria" rejected his nomination as well. As a consequence, GERB-UDF has decided to terminate the negotiations.

GERB-UDF thanked the teams of BSP-United Left and There is Such a People for their participation in the negotiations and for their constructive tone.

"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government

