(No)confidence in the Zhelyazkov cabinet - reactions of MPs after the motion was submitted

The vote of no confidence against the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet was submitted by MECh. This is the second no-confidence motion, this time over corruption.

Снимка: BTA

The MECh party (Morality, Unity, Honour) on April 10 tabled a vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet over the topic of corruption. What are the political reactions from the National Assembly?

Radostin Vassilev- Chairman of MEC: “The vote has already been submitted. We are counting on a meaningful debate and a surprise in the level of support we receive in the chamber. I would like to thank ‘Velichie’ and ‘Vazrazhdane’ for rotationally giving us the opportunity to submit our vote with their backing. The motion includes 15 pages of reasoning. It addresses four or five sectoral policies and highlights high-level corruption, including specific mention of the ‘Botas’ agreement (between Bulgaria's Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz and Turkiye's Botas).”

Nikolay Denkov, WCC-DB (We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria):
“The goal is clear: to hinder Bulgaria’s European development and obstruct the work of Parliament—just as they tried to do with the budget. Everything else is smoke and lies to hide the real reason for this vote of no confidence. When we have a confirmed date for Eurozone accession and things become irreversible—because that is our national priority—we will initiate our own vote of no confidence and seek broad support.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, "Vazrazhdane":
“WCC-DB continue to reinforce their image as a pro-GERB and pro-MRF faction in Parliament. We remain consistent in our principled stance—we will support any vote of no confidence against the government.”

Boyko Borissov, Chair of GERB:
“Denkov’s statement today confirms that in July, all kinds of parties—populist or other parties—together with WCC-DB, could initiate a vote to topple the government. If that happens, power will rest solely in Peevski’s hands—do you understand? Entirely in his hands. Because they will have over 120 votes.”


Ivaylo Mirchev, DB (Democratic Bulgaria):
“Boyko Borissov feels extremely at ease with this vote, as he’s left ‘Vazrazhdane’ and MECH to play in the sandbox like little boys. He knows this vote will lead nowhere and is fully aware that the real issue lies with the smuggling rings in Plovdiv.”

photo by Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

Delyan Peevski, Chair of "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning":
“A waste of time. A pointless vote. I won’t comment on their votes any further. This is a closed chapter. Nothing will come of it.”

