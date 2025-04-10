MECh party submitted a vote of no confidence in the cabinet, reasoning described in 15 pages

A vote of no confidence in the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet over corruption has been officially submitted to the registry of the National Assembly on April 10. This was announced by Radostin Vassilev, leader of the initiating party MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour).

“We are counting on a meaningful debate and on a surprise with support exceeding 54 votes,” Vassilev stated.

The motion is supported by a 15-page rationale detailing instances of high-level corruption. It cites, among other things, the unfavourable agreement for Bulgaria with the Turkish gas company Botas, as well as the inaction of the Ministry of Energy concerning this agreement—actions that should have been taken but were not.

“We expect the debate on the motion to be scheduled for next week, with the vote likely taking place just before Good Friday,” added Radostin Vassilev.

The cabinet of Rosen Zhelyazkov survived a no-confidence vote over its foreign policy on April 3. The motion was submitted by Vazrazhdane with support from the MPs of Velichie and MECh. That motion was supported by 54 MPs, while a total of 150 supporting the government. WCC-DB did not vote.