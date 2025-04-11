БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
АПИ публикува карта на пътните участъци с повишен риск -...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: Ще се боря докрай
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliamentary Committee hears candidates for Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
EN
Запази
кандидатите омбудсман бяха изслушани парламентарна комисия
Снимка: BTA

The Parliamentary Committee on Direct Citizen Participation, Petitions, and Interaction with Civil Society on April 10 held an open session to hear the candidates for the position of Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria.

There are six candidates in total: Anton Stankov, Maria Mateva, Dzhema Grozdanova, Dimitar Margaritov, Maya Manolova, and Velislava Delcheva.

Among the priorities presented by the candidates to the media and parliamentary group representatives were the protection of citizens’ consumer and social rights, fair juvenile justice, and ensuring the accessibility of the Ombudsman institution to the public.

Anton Stankov emphasised during the hearing that the Ombudsman institution faces many challenges, one of which is how to become more mobile and accessible to citizens. He stated that the institution is already a well-established and popular tool for the public. Stankov outlined his priorities as supporting citizens in exercising their rights, improving access to justice, and safeguarding consumer rights and the rights of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

Candidate Velislava Delcheva highlighted that a wide range of issues related to citizens’ economic, consumer, and social rights remain a core concern, as also reflected in the institution’s annual report. She noted the particular importance of protecting the rights of vulnerable groups. Although the number of complaints submitted by individuals in these groups is not large, their vulnerability inherently increases the risk of rights violations.

“My long-term priority is children's rights in their interactions with the justice system and the introduction of a modern juvenile justice system,” said candidate Dzhema Grozdanova during the hearing. She also stressed the need for reform in the current system for addressing juvenile delinquency. “It is high time we adopt the Law on Diversion from Criminal Proceedings and the Imposition of Educational Measures on Juvenile Offenders, and I hope we can achieve that together,” Grozdanova added.

Candidate Dimitar Margaritov noted that in recent years, the majority of complaints submitted to the Ombudsman have been related to consumer rights. He underlined the role of the Ombudsman as a mediator in such cases and listed care for children with special needs as one of his priorities. “By offering differentiated educational content, we will be able to implement a more inclusive education program,” Margaritov stated.

Maria Mateva, another candidate, emphasised that one of her goals as Ombudsman would be to restore public trust in the public sector. Among her key priorities were improving public services and access to them, increasing institutional transparency, and modernizing administrative systems. “We need ready-to-use and effective tools to help citizens exercise their rights,” Mateva noted.

It is not the people who should look for the ombudsman, but the ombudsman should be with the people, said Maya Manolova during the hearing. As a central focus of her candidacy, Manolova emphasized the importance of on-the-ground engagement by the institution. “Citizens expect the Ombudsman to be present where issues arise. My team and I support protests and civic initiatives, and we are also preparing legislative proposals — including laws on personal bankruptcy and debt collection agencies,” she stated.

Photos by BTA

The procedural rules for the election of an ombudsman were adopted by the The procedural rules for the election of Ombudsman were adopted by the National Assembly on February 13 of this year. It was decided that nominations for the position must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Direct Citizen Participation, Petitions, and Interaction with Civil Society within 28 days from the adoption of the rules.

According to the Ombudsman Act, the Ombudsman is elected by the National Assembly through a transparent and public procedure for a term of five years and may be re-elected to the same position for only one additional term.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по...
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
2
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и затруднения в движението
3
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и...
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети път в кариерата си
4
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети...
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел Иваничков е бил уволнен и пак назначен?
5
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел Иваничков...
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие
6
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
5
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Politics

(No)confidence in the Zhelyazkov cabinet - reactions of MPs after the motion was submitted
(No)confidence in the Zhelyazkov cabinet - reactions of MPs after the motion was submitted
MECh party submitted a vote of no confidence in the cabinet, reasoning described in 15 pages MECh party submitted a vote of no confidence in the cabinet, reasoning described in 15 pages
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Revenue agencies have the full support of the cabinet Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Revenue agencies have the full support of the cabinet
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Acting chief prosecutor submitted a request to Parliament for lifting the immunity of MP Mario Rangelov Acting chief prosecutor submitted a request to Parliament for lifting the immunity of MP Mario Rangelov
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov convenes a meeting on road safety and fight against "war on the roads" PM Zhelyazkov convenes a meeting on road safety and fight against "war on the roads"
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
European Commissioner for Justice will pay a working visit to Bulgaria European Commissioner for Justice will pay a working visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ