Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Revenue agencies have the full support of the cabinet

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed the full support of the government for the work of the revenue agencies during a working meeting on April 8 on the topic "Budget 2025: Plan and Measures for Revenue Implementation".

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova, Deputy Ministers of Finance Kiril Ananiev, Metodi Metodiev, and Galya Dimitrova, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) Rumen Spetsov, Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Dimov, Deputy Directors, and Directors of the territorial directorates of the two agencies.

You have the back of the state, assured Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and pointed out the expectations of the society especially towards the expenditure side of the state budget, which is directly connected to the work of the revenue agencies.

"You are on the front line of expectations for high revenues. The plan for this year is extremely ambitious," emphasised the Prime Minister, expressing confidence that with professionalism and hard work, results would be achieved that would refute the skeptics.

According to Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, the current year is ambitious and, at the same time, transitional, considering the steps towards Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone.

"On the one hand, we have to live within certain limitations imposed by our ambitions to be part of the Eurozone, and on the other hand, we cannot cut spending because society will not accept that," Zhelyazkov said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the conditions for the normal and calm operation of the revenue agencies. "We have a great desire for the goals we have set for the government and those that most of society wants to be justified, and for that, stability is necessary," the Prime Minister further added.

