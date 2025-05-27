БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Конституционният съд образува дело по искането на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Министър Иванов за идеята Русинова да е шеф на АПИ:...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Бащата на Сияна иска оставки заради неспиращата война по...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Родители на протест заради забавяне на компенсации за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Подпорна стена се срути в Перник и събори част от къща,...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

DRF-MRF Convened a Meeting Shortly after Dzhevdet Chakarov Submitted His Resignation as Chairman

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази

I am not so surprised by this decision, Ramadan Atalay said

дпс дпс събраха заседание обявената джевдет чакъров оставка
Снимка: BGNES

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms – Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) convened a meeting following the announcement that Dzhevdet Chakarov has submitted his resignation as chairman of the party. Ahead of the meeting, Ramazan Atalay, MP from the DRF-MRF parliamentary group, told journalists that the party’s collective leadership body had not yet made a final decision.

Ramazan Atalay, MP from the DRF-MRF Parliamentary Group:

“Statements will be made after the meeting of the Central Operational Bureau. Don’t expect a stance from us in advance, because, as always, the collective body has not yet made a decision. I am not entirely surprised by this development. You will receive substantial information after the meeting. Everyone should know that this is an individual act. If anyone thinks that this is how the information war will be won—that unity has already been achieved, we've hugged, clapped hands, got married, and are now waiting for children—it’s not going to happen.”

Earlier today, "MRF – New Beginning" released a statement about a meeting between its leader, Delyan Peevski, and Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov, chairman of the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms – MRF". According to the statement, Chakarov submitted his resignation as party chairman in an effort to “close the chapter of division and confrontation that has marked recent months.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
1
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
3
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
4
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
5
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им във Виетнам?
6
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
3
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Politics

President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes
President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes
Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на колата
Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оферта със срок на годност: Да бъда или да не бъда шеф на АПИ (ОБЗОР) Оферта със срок на годност: Да бъда или да не бъда шеф на АПИ (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след оставката на Чакъров Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след оставката на Чакъров
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и ценностите ни ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и ценностите ни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Софийският градски съд оправда Радостин Василев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Конституционният съд образува дело по искането на президента Румен...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
"Места, облени с кръв": Още четири украински села паднаха...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ