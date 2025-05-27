DRF-MRF Convened a Meeting Shortly after Dzhevdet Chakarov Submitted His Resignation as Chairman

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms – Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) convened a meeting following the announcement that Dzhevdet Chakarov has submitted his resignation as chairman of the party. Ahead of the meeting, Ramazan Atalay, MP from the DRF-MRF parliamentary group, told journalists that the party’s collective leadership body had not yet made a final decision.

Ramazan Atalay, MP from the DRF-MRF Parliamentary Group: “Statements will be made after the meeting of the Central Operational Bureau. Don’t expect a stance from us in advance, because, as always, the collective body has not yet made a decision. I am not entirely surprised by this development. You will receive substantial information after the meeting. Everyone should know that this is an individual act. If anyone thinks that this is how the information war will be won—that unity has already been achieved, we've hugged, clapped hands, got married, and are now waiting for children—it’s not going to happen.”

Earlier today, "MRF – New Beginning" released a statement about a meeting between its leader, Delyan Peevski, and Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov, chairman of the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms – MRF". According to the statement, Chakarov submitted his resignation as party chairman in an effort to “close the chapter of division and confrontation that has marked recent months.”