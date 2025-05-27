Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms

Delyan Peevski has been appointed as the sole leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the party’s press centre announced on 27 May.

According to the statement, Peevski met with Dzhevdet Chakarov to discuss “unity in the name of the people and the integrity of the party.”

Peevski and Chakarov both agreed that unification is “the only path that will ensure the fulfillment of all commitments and expectations placed upon the party by voters.”

The two reportedly held a “thorough and constructive conversation,” during which they concluded that it was time to close the chapter of disunity and confrontation that had marked recent months.They both believe that the people and solving their problems and issues are the main goal of any political party and formation, so the MRF must emerge united and stronger than ever after this crisis."

Dzhevdet Chakarov has submitted his resignation as chairman of the MRF, the party's press centre said.