БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Министър Иванов за идеята Русинова да е шеф на АПИ:...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Бащата на Сияна иска оставки заради неспиращата война по...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Родители на протест заради забавяне на компенсации за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Подпорна стена се срути в Перник и събори част от къща,...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази

Dzhevdet Chakarov resigns as chairman of the MRF party

пеевски чакъров обединяват името хората целостта дпс

Delyan Peevski has been appointed as the sole leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the party’s press centre announced on 27 May.

According to the statement, Peevski met with Dzhevdet Chakarov to discuss “unity in the name of the people and the integrity of the party.”

Peevski and Chakarov both agreed that unification is “the only path that will ensure the fulfillment of all commitments and expectations placed upon the party by voters.”

The two reportedly held a “thorough and constructive conversation,” during which they concluded that it was time to close the chapter of disunity and confrontation that had marked recent months.They both believe that the people and solving their problems and issues are the main goal of any political party and formation, so the MRF must emerge united and stronger than ever after this crisis."

Dzhevdet Chakarov has submitted his resignation as chairman of the MRF, the party's press centre said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
1
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Гледайте двубоя България - Англия от световното първенство по минифутбол в ефира на БНТ 3
2
Гледайте двубоя България - Англия от световното първенство по...
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
3
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
4
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им във Виетнам?
5
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им...
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и целостта на ДПС"
6
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и целостта...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
3
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Politics

President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes
President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition Parliament Elects Rosen Karadimov as Chair of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и ценностите ни
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и ценностите ни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Българин загина, а други седем души пострадаха при катастрофа на магистрала в Австрия Българин загина, а други седем души пострадаха при катастрофа на магистрала в Австрия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Сарафов за "локалите": Недопустимо е да се позволяват подобни безчинства по улиците Сарафов за "локалите": Недопустимо е да се позволяват подобни безчинства по улиците
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Бащата на Сияна иска оставки заради неспиращата война по пътищата,...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Обилните дъждове вдигнаха рязко нивото на язовир "Студена"
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ