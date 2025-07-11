Cabinet Survives Fourth Vote of No Confidence

The National Assembly on July 11 did not support the fourth vote of no confidence against the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.



The motion was submitted by the "Velichie" party and was backed by the signatures of "MECH" (Morality, Unity, Honour) and "Vazrazhdane". It focused on the issue of environmental policy.

A total of 83 MPs voted in favour of bringing down the cabinet — from "We Continue the Change," "Vazrazhdane", Alliance for Rights and Freedoms "Velichie," and MECH.

131 MPs voted against — from GERB-UDF, "BSP – United Left", "There Is Such a People" and "MRF– New Beginning."

Minutes before the sitting began, Democratic Bulgaria (DB) announced they would not take part in the vote. "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and Alliance for Rights and Freedoms declared they would support the motion.

After the vote, lawmakers resumed work on the items on the parliamentary agenda.

The agenda included the adoption of rules governing the work of the Nomination Committee, the initiation of a procedure for nominating and electing members of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as the first reading of amendments to the International Commercial Arbitration Act.

The National Assembly extended the legislative portion of the sitting until the completion of the scheduled agenda.