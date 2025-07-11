President Radev: Turkey Is Ready to Offer Better Terms on the 'Botas' Deal, but Political Will Is Needed on Our Side

“It seems everyone in Bulgaria is an expert on football and gas deals,” commented President Rumen Radev to journalists regarding the controversy surrounding the contract with the Turkish energy company Botas. The President believes the investigations are politically motivated attacks driven by specific interests.

Radev described as a complete lie the allegations that the contract is not being used and only fees are being paid on it:

“It’s no coincidence that the last time I spoke about this case, I urged you to check since when the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis has been non-operational — it has been out of service since last year. Currently, significant volumes of gas are being imported through the Botas contract, yet the public is still being misled with the narrative that the agreement isn’t being used, and we’re just paying fees. Who benefits from these lies?”

He called for a second investigation — one focused on lost benefits — once the current probe is over. He said the contract is currently neither being used to bring gas into Bulgaria nor to sell it abroad. He also questioned why Russian gas is still being imported through intermediaries.

“Why, after the heads of Bulgargaz and Hungary’s EVN signed a memorandum before me and Prime Minister Orbán for gas deliveries via Hungary, did the ruling coalition, just ten days later, vote for an energy tax that drove both the Hungarians and the Serbs away — who had been waiting? I’m asking: When will we get real answers to these questions? Meanwhile, we hear casual talk of corruption tied to Botas. I sincerely hope that those making such claims realise they are baselessly accusing the Turkish side of corruption.”

Radev said he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who expressed Turkey’s readiness and willingness to offer even better terms under the current circumstances. However, this, Radev stressed, requires political will from the Bulgarian side, as well as the technical competence to negotiate.

Commenting on the European Parliament’s positive vote on July 8 regarding Bulgaria’s eurozone entry, Radev said:

“Since Tuesday, the airwaves have been flooded with fanfare and a frantic jostling for credit over who got us into the eurozone first and with the greatest merit.”



He went on to say:

"I’m surprised the authorities haven’t come down to the streets to celebrate this event with the Bulgarian people — instead, they scold them from the TV screens. It all began with fanfare and ended with the usual sullen statements. The government is clearly in a hurry to boast and beg for congratulations, fully aware of the budget shortfall and the fact that it’s failing to control inflation.”

According to the President, Borissov and Peevski are using the eurozone as an excuse to cement their hold on power, while at the same time we see We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) supporting that very government — a government that is pressuring and targeting their own mayors (of WCC-DB).

Radev made these statements during a visit to the 24th Air Base in Krumovo, where he reviewed the readiness report for aerial firefighting. The Head of State congratulated the base personnel for successfully completing all the tasks, including wildfire suppression.