Tsarevo Municipality Receives BGN 6.8m for Flood Recovery

Tsarevo Municipality has received BGN 6.8 million from the Interdepartmental Commission for Recovery and Support to fund emergency and reconstruction works following the floods in October this year. The funds will cover all urgent and recovery activities at sites affected by the flooding and are expected to ensure that necessary works are completed before the start of the summer season, the municipality’s press centre said.

Construction is set to begin on a temporary road to the bridge near Tsarevo that was destroyed by the floods.

The Mayor of Tsarevo expressed gratitude to the caretaker government for its support in the aftermath of the disaster. This time, funding has also been allocated for the cleaning of rivers and gullies — an important preventive measure that the municipality has been calling for since the previous flooding, Mayor Kirov said, as quoted by the municipal press office. He added that the municipality has already prepared a project for the regulation of the Black River’s riverbed, with financing at an advanced stage.

According to the mayor, in November the municipality also received nearly BGN 5 million in connection with the 2023 flooding. These funds were used to settle overdue payments to local companies and will support the restoration of infrastructure, he said.

Mr Kirov also noted that affected households are receiving state support for the damage they suffered. At the beginning of the new year, funds from the municipal donation account will also be distributed, he added.

In October, heavy rainfall caused flooding across the entire municipality, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency. The rains caused damage to road infrastructure and bridges, and flooded residential buildings and private properties.