БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Numerous Violations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Inspectors uncover built-over and filled-in waterways, unclear pipeline structures and compromised embankments

потопа елените проверки цялото черноморие показват редица нарушения
Снимка: БТА

Nearly a month after a destructive flood swept through the Elenite holiday resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, authorities have acknowledged the absence of key construction documentation for the site. Ongoing inspections along the coastline have uncovered buried waterways, unauthorised building works and compromised flood-defence structures. Meanwhile, property owners in Elenite are preparing collective legal claims, seeking accountability for what they say were years of concealed irregularities that contributed to the disaster.

Residents say the flood exposed long-standing problems. Checks by the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) have found no records for the approval of construction projects at the resort in the ministry’s regional archive.

Photos by BTA

Minister of environment, Manol Genov, confirmed that no planning documents were located at the Regional Inspectorate in Burgas.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water, said: “We did not find a single document in the RIEW-Burgas archives for any of the construction carried out there. The Basin Directorate has existed since 2012, and it appears the development was completed before then – but there is not a single record of those projects ever being approved.”
“None of the constructions there are supported by documents in our archives,” he said, adding that only refusals and one terminated referral to the prosecutor’s office were found.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water, said: “As for the construction itself – you know there are already prosecutorial checks and pre-trial proceedings under way. We are ready to cooperate and provide all the documentation and information we have, whenever requested.”

Subsequent inspections by the authorities uncovered further violations.

Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Basin Directorate "Black Sea Region"-Varna: "Water bodies can be covered, but they cannot be built on. Construction is not allowed on the covered areas either. In the case of 'Elenite' resort, after the riverbed was covered, buildings and structures were built on the covered section."

After the flooding in Elenite, inspections were expanded along the entire Black Sea coast, revealing riverbeds filled with waste and damaged embankments.

Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Black Sea Basin Directorate in Varna, said: “We are also coming across infrastructure decisions that are deeply concerning. Not because covering watercourses is illegal — the law permits it — but because it appears to have been done without clear engineering parameters. We cannot assess whether these alterations to water bodies would withstand high water levels in the future.”

There are also covered waterways in 'Sveti Vlas' resort.

Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Black Sea Basin Directorate in Varna, said: “The terrain there is mountainous, with large catchment areas and steep slopes. This leads to fast surface runoff and, as the gullies enter built-up areas, all the watercourses have been altered and channelled into pipes.”

Meanwhile, residents are preparing to file claims for the damage to their property.

Stanislava, a property owner in Elenite, said: “We will most likely file a collective claim, which all owners should first discuss together. We bear no responsibility whatsoever. Suddenly it turns out that, as a result of unlawful actions by those in power, chief architects and so on, an institutional disaster has unfolded.”

And as the authorities search for documents and residents seek justice, the question of who is to blame remains unanswered.

Ten Days After the Flash Floods in Elenite: River Alteration Was Illegal – the Channel Narrowed to Fit the Foundations of Hotel “Negresco”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен пробив в науката
1
Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
2
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
3
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
4
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
5
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"
6
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
2
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
3
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
6
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...

More from: Bulgaria

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody
Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody
Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO) Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула на цените (ОБЗОР)
Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР) Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
България ще участва отново на "Евровизия" България ще участва отново на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Тялото на заложник с българско гражданство е било върнато от Хамас...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
"Файненшъл таймс": Путин и Тръмп не се срещнаха заради...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Тайните на руския сенчест флот - как се печелят милиарди чрез...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
В навечерието на трагичната годишнина: Как една година на протести...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ