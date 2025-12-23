БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Rumen Radev and His Wife Will Attend 'Bulgarian Christmas' Fundraising Gala Concert

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
The initiative is held for the 23rd consecutive year and is under the auspices of the Head of State

President Rumen Radev and his wife, Desislava Radeva, will attend the 'Bulgarian Christmas' fundraising gala concert, the press office of the Head of State announced on December 23. The concert will take place on 25 December at 20:00 at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre. The initiative is being held for the 23rd consecutive year under the auspices of the Head of State.

Renowned Bulgarian musicians will take part to support the charity campaign in aid of children in need. The programme will feature beloved Bulgarian songs accompanied by the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Georgi Miltiyadov, and performed by Edelina Kaneva and Kristina Kokorska, Vesselin Marinov, Nikola Todorov, Lazar Kisyov and Kristina Ivanova, Dicho, Teddy Katzarova, Roberta Ballet, Destiny Quartet, Ruslan Maynov, the Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir conducted by Venetsia Karamanova, Gergana Karapanova and the Saglasie Ballet Studio, Belcanto Quartet, Bon-Bon Children's Vocal Group, National School of Dance Art, LaTiDa, Fida Trio, Elya Todorova, The Five Seasons, Efemia Fard's Ballet from Sofia's First English Language School, Tenori d'Amore, Kotseto Kalki, Martina Tabakova, Teodor Georgiev and the Medicus Band.

This year’s hosts will be Petya Dikova and Ruslan Maynov.

The cause can be supported by sending an SMS to 1117.

The 23rd edition of “Bulgarian Christmas” was officially launched by President Radev on 1 December at a ceremony at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital in Sofia.

The charity concert will be broadcast live at 20:00 on BNT 1.

Product image
