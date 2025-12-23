RIA Urges Motorists to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Conditions Ahead of Christmas and New Year

The Road Infrastructure Agency has reminded drivers to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter conditions, as meteorologists forecast a drop in temperatures.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, rain in north-western and northern Bulgaria is likely to turn to snow.

Road authorities and maintenance companies are monitoring weather analyses and are taking measures to treat road surfaces against slipperiness and icing. Preventive and snow-clearing operations will begin promptly to maintain road accessibility.

Priority is being given to motorways, the busiest routes on the first- and second-class road network, and mountain passes connecting northern and southern Bulgaria.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, maintain a safe distance, adjust speed, avoid sudden manoeuvres, and not overtake specialised vehicles treating the roads. Vehicles not prepared for winter conditions can obstruct traffic and hinder snow-clearing operations.

Around Christmas and New Year, truck traffic on motorways may be restricted. During heavy traffic, the Traffic Police may implement additional temporary measures to improve travel flow and ensure safety. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative national roads where applicable, following the permanent traffic regulations in place.