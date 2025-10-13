Ten Days After the Flash Floods in Elenite: River Alteration Was Illegal – the Channel Narrowed to Fit the Foundations of Hotel “Negresco”

The adjustment of the river in Elenite is illegal and is narrowed because of the foundations of the hotel "Negresco". This was explained to BNT by Vladimir Krumov, regional governor of Burgas.

The alteration of the river in 'Elenite' seaside resort was illegal and narrowed because of the foundations of Hotel Negresco, Burgas disrict Governor Vladimir Krumov told BNT on October 13.

The state will demolish the hotel built over the river bed in Elenite.

Ten days after the flash floods in the resort village, which severely damaged infrastructure and claimed four victims on October 3, questions remain: how was construction allowed on public state property, and why was such a project approved at all? How did a river correction become the cause of the deadly floods, and why was the resort built on a body on water?

While clean-up operations continue, engineering teams and state authorities are identifying numerous violations in the resort’s infrastructure.

An engineering team from the state enterprise Dams and Cascades inspected the modified riverbed within the Elenite holiday village.

Vladimir Krumov, governor of Burgas: “The official report is not yet ready, but at first glance, in the upper part of this so-called river correction – for which no documents or project plans have been found – the channel was narrowed. Overall, the length is about six metres, the height three metres, but in the upper section it measures only 2 by 2 metres. It was most likely narrowed to accommodate the foundations of the so-called Hotel Negresco. Another issue is the blockage at the lower end of the channel, where sea sand and fallen branches and trees obstructed the flow.”

The gully development was inspected and it was found that the river correction was illegal.

“The inspection has been carried out, and we are still conducting a documentary review. So far, no building permits or construction records exist for this river section. That means it is illegal — this river correction was never approved by state authorities. As the Regional Development Minister has said, it must therefore be removed,” Krumov added.

According to him, electricity and water supply in Elenite have been restored “up to the boundary of private properties.”

“Everything beyond that point lies within private plots. Power is distributed through sub-meters inside the complex. The measurement is done at high voltage – 20 kV – and up to that point the state and the electricity company have fully restored the network. Beyond that, it’s private property.”

Authorities continue to warn residents not to use the water for drinking.

“We are awaiting another test result today. If it meets the safety standards, the restriction will be lifted officially,” Krumov said.

The state of emergency will remain in force for another four days, but the checkpoints will stay indefinitely to ensure the safety of property owners.

“To prevent looting, trespassing, and similar incidents,” the governor noted.

Many of the evacuees are still accommodated in hotels.