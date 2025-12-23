БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Traffic to Bansko Ski Resort and Greece During the Holidays: Road Restrictions and Police Measures

Greek farmers lifted the blockade and opened the roads

трафикът празниците банско гърция ограничения мерки пътна полиция
Снимка: BNT

On the last working day before the holidays, large numbers of people are expected to take to the roads, prompting the Ministry of Interior to implement measures to ease traffic.

Traffic is currently relatively normal on the Struma Motorway towards Greece. However, congestion is already visible at the Simitli interchange, where reversible lanes have been introduced: two lanes are open towards Kulata border crossing. Drivers heading for Bansko ski resort are advised to keep to the right lane, while those continuing to Kulata should use the left.

    The Ministry of Interior anticipates around 720,000 journeys in the country and 180,000 trips abroad, mainly to Turkey, Serbia, and North Macedonia. To facilitate travel, trucks over 12 tonnes will be restricted from using the Struma, Trakia, and Hemus motorways between 14:00 and 20:00. Police presence has also been increased along key routes.

    Authorities advise motorists to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions, as snow is forecast in some regions over the holiday period.

    Meanwhile, Greek farmers have lifted their blockades, reopening roads, though some disruptions may occur briefly during the holidays.

