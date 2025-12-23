Outgoing Government Secures Funding for Higher Heating Allowances

The outgoing government has adopted a decree approving internally reallocated changes to the approved spending by policy areas and budget programmes under the 2025 budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy. The aim of the amendments is to ensure sufficient funding for heating assistance payments.

By order of the Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov, the amount of the heating allowance was increased to 606.70 leva for the entire heating season, from 1 November 2025 to 31 March 2026. This represents a rise of 9.6% compared with last year. The support is expected to be received by 345,900 individuals and families, with the total funds required for the payments exceeding 215 million leva.

The additional financial resource will be secured through reallocations within the already approved expenditure under the 2025 budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.