"Velichie" to Propose New No-Confidence Vote Over Illegal Construction, Calling It a "Threat to National Security"

“Velichie” party on July 11 announced plans to initiate a new no-confidence vote, this time centered on illegal construction, which they describe as a “threat to national security.”

Following the fourth no-confidence motion, party leader Ivelin Mihaylov spoke to reporters in the corridors of the National Assembly:

“Despite the attempts to ridicule it, this was the most successful no-confidence vote yet, with the participation of six parties. But what ultimately determined the outcome? Bought votes and election manipulation,” Mihaylov stated.

He said that GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms were the main perpetrators of vote-buying, claiming that if the election results had reflected the true will of the people, “this government would have already fallen.”

