НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued

висшият съдебен съвет отложи избора главен прокурор
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

With 18 votes in favour, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on January 16 postponed the election of the Prosecutor General.

The Supreme Judicial Council postponed the election of the Prosecutor General in what was a historically brief meeting. The council was expected to either elect a new Prosecutor General or at least hear the candidate, after which the members would decide whether or not to appoint Borislav Sarafov to the position. Early in the meeting, the Prosecutors' College introduced a proposal to postpone the hearing, citing the changes to the Judicial System Act passed by the Parliament the previous day (January 15). According to these changes, members of the SJC whose terms of office have expired cannot elect or dismiss the Prosecutor General or the Presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) and the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

    "The law has not yet come into effect, but I consider it inappropriate to proceed with the procedure, and I propose that this item be postponed," stated Georgi Kuzmanov, a member of the SJC and the Prosecutors' College.

"As of now, there is no published law, I do not know when it will be released, nor whether there will be a special issue of the State Gazette. I will put Kuzmanov's proposal to a vote," said Boyan Magdalinchev, representative of the SJC.

"I believe that today we cannot proceed with the hearing if the law... the procedure..." commented Atanaska Dipeva, a member of the SJC.

"I propose that we suggest to the chairperson that, after the law's publication, a sitting of the SJC be convened to terminate the procedure," said Tsvetinka Pashkunova, an SJC member from the Judges' College.

Thus, with full agreement and without debate on the merits, the SCC decided by 18 votes in favour to postpone the election of the Prosecutor General. The meeting was held under extremely heightened security measures as the civil association "Boets" organised a protest in front of the SJC building against the election of Borislav Sarafov. Georgi Georgiev even stated that he would submit to the SJC documents detailing the offences that Sarafov had committed in connection with the "8 Dwarfs" case. This was the reason for the quarrels between Georgiev and the police who were guarding the area and not allowing Georgiev to enter the council's building.

"This is a small victory, although for us, the real victory would be an investigation into all the crimes that have been uncovered, and subsequently an indictment against the Chief Prosecutor, with the hope that he will be convicted. Today's event was incredible, with 500-600 police officers mobilised against the protest," commented Atanas Sharkov.

"There is simply no way that a corrupt and compromised Chief Prosecutor can be accepted with a clear conscience."

Was it easy to get here?

"No, no, I had to lie to the police, saying I was just passing by, and sneak along the sidewalk," said Miroslav Vasilev.

As soon as the election of the Prosecutor General was postponed, the protesters dispersed.

***

The Parliament on January 15 conclusively adopted amendments to the Judicial System Act to terminate the current procedure for the election of Prosecutor General. The sole candidate for the position is acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov.

The MPs approved that an ongoing procedure for the appointment of a Prosecutor General shall be suspended if, by the time this law is adopted, no presidential decree has been issued.

Parliament approved that a magistrate cannot serve as acting Prosecutor General or as the head of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court for more than six months.

In the event of the early termination or expiration of the term of office of the Prosecutor General, the president of the Supreme Court of Cassation, or the president of the Supreme Administrative Court, a magistrate will be appointed to temporarily assume the respective functions for a period not exceeding six months, regardless of any interruptions.

MPs rejected proposals that would prevent an acting Prosecutor General or the heads of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court from running for the permanent position.

Parliament decided that only members of the Supreme Judicial Council whose mandates have not expired may vote in the election of the Prosecutor General, as well as the heads of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
19:49, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
19:42, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
18:38, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
17:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
17:24, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
16:27, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
16:12, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
15:52, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният превозвач - собственик на една от катастрофиралите композиции
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният...
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два товарни влака до София
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два...
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два товарни влака (ОБЗОР)
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два...
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Депутатите приеха окончателно Закона за приходите и разходите
Депутатите приеха окончателно Закона за приходите и разходите
Само членове на ВСС с неизтекъл мандат ще могат да избират "тримата големи", реши парламентът
Само членове на ВСС с неизтекъл мандат ще могат да избират...
Продължава описът на имоти и вещи на Герена
Продължава описът на имоти и вещи на Герена
Повече слънчеви часове в близките дни
Повече слънчеви часове в близките дни