Five Men Steal Part of the Roof Structure from the Burgas State Opera

Five men stole parts of the roof structure of the State Opera building in Burgas. They managed to climb the façade of the building up to the top, where they took copper fittings used for the railing on the opera house’s roof.

The thieves also took metal gutters from the downpipes and window fittings, all from the building’s roof.

Police have identified the perpetrators. Five men from the Burgas neighbourhood “Pobeda,” aged between 17 and 25, were detained. All are known to law enforcement with prior criminal records.

Some of the stolen items have been found and seized. The investigation and comprehensive documentation of the suspects’ criminal activities are ongoing.