Another Protest in Varna Over the Death of Yavor Georgiev

Friends of the 36-year-old man and citizens opposing police violence gathered in front of the Courthouse and then marched through the city holding signs demanding justice.

The procession stopped in front of the Second District Police Department, where people lit candles and demanded to know the names of the two officers who arrested Yavor. They called for police dismissals, arguing that reassigning the head of the police station to a different position is an insufficient punishment.

In front of the Emergency Medical Center building, videos showing the violence against Yavor Georgiev were projected again. Protesters insist on knowing whether the emergency medical personnel responded appropriately. They vowed to go out every night until they get answers.

36-year-old Yavor Georgiev, Who Died in Varna Had Been Convicted Twice and Was Facing a Trial for Driving Under the Influence of Cocaine