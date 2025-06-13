36-year-old Yavor Georgiev, Who Died in Varna Had Been Convicted Twice and Was Facing a Trial for Driving Under the Influence of Cocaine

36-year-old Yavor Georgiev, who died after using a cocktail of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol following a police arrest in Varna, has a significant criminal record. Three years ago, he was convicted of hooliganism. Two years ago, he was due to be charged with driving under the influence of cocaine, BNT has learned.

In 2022, Yavor Georgiev was given a suspended sentence of three months imprisonment, with three years probation, for beating a man outside a restaurant in the centre of Varna. The crime was committed in May 2019 outside the "Hysteria" bar in the seaside capital, with Georgiev inflicting moderate bodily harm on another man, breaking his jaw. To avoid going to prison, Yavor Georgiev pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence, which expired a few months ago. There are indications that six years earlier, he committed a crime while under the influence of narcotics.

Despite his suspended sentence, in September 2023, Georgiev again had a run-in with the police. The Varna resident was caught driving a Mercedes sports car in Dobrich. A chemical analysis revealed cocaine in his blood, and he was expected to face the district court.

Georgiev’s first conviction dates back to 2012. It was for causing moderate bodily harm through negligence after speeding. He crashed a BMW in Varna, and his girlfriend suffered a fractured skull in the accident. She required a lengthy recovery, while Georgiev was fined BGN 1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for nine months.

His upcoming court appearance for driving under the influence of cocaine two years ago may have contributed to his aggressive reaction when police tried to detain him at a petrol station. Authorities are still investigating what happened in Georgiev’s final hours, during which he himself called the police while in an incoherent state—half-naked and barefoot.

A chemical-toxicological examination conducted by the Military Medical Academy (VMA) revealed that at the time of his death, Georgiev’s blood contained 2.5 milligrams of cocaine per milliliter, far exceeding the reference limits of 0.1 to 0.3 milligrams. Toxicologists concluded that the high level of cocaine caused acute exogenous intoxication, which likely led to his fatal outcome.

