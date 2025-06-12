БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Cocktail of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Alcohol in the Blood of 36-Year-Old Yavor Who Died in Varna

Acute intoxication, which alone can be fatal, experts say

бнт разполага експертизата явор георгиев направена вма

BNT News has the chemical toxicological expertise of Yavor Georgiev, conducted at the Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia.

The toxicology report confirms the information initially reported by BNT —that a large quantity of cocaine was detected in the blood of Yavor Georgiev. According to experts, the drug was taken 2 to 4 hours before his death and was present at concentrations dozens of times above the normal levels.

The conclusion of the experts was that there was acute intoxication, which alone could lead to death.

The analysis also shows that cocaine was consumed in the presence of ethyl alcohol in Georgiev’s bloodstream.

This combination led to the formation of the metabolite cocaethylene, which is known for its high cardiotoxicity and potential to cause disturbances in heart rhythm and conduction.

From this, the common metabolite cocaethylene was obtained. It is highly cardiotoxic and can cause rhythm-conduction abnormalities in the heart.

According to the experts, alcohol—even in small quantities—amplifies the toxic effects of cocaine.

Their analysis further suggests that the substance combination can lead to cocaine-induced psychosis, a state involving acute psychiatric crisis. Symptoms typically include temporary loss of contact with reality and surroundings, paranoia, hallucinations, and delusions.

***

Tensions rose in the coastal city of Varna following the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev on June 9. Videos circulating on social media allegedly show police assaulting a man believed to be Georgiev, though this has not been officially confirmed. Georgiev died in a psychiatric hospital after calling emergency services about his mother’s supposed kidnapping and erratic behaviour. Police found him shirtless and without ID before transferring him to the hospital. While official reports show no signs of physical violence from the autopsy, Georgiev’s family suspects excessive force. Relatives and supporters have been protesting outside police and prosecutor offices, demanding a full investigation.

