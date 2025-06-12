Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov: There Was an Ovestepping of Police Powers in the Case of 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev, Who Died in Varna

The Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov confirmed the information, which first "Around the world and at home" reported, that he removed the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Varna. Before the emergency meeting of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Varna, he commented that there had been an overstepping of police powers in the case of Yavor Georgiev. This is what Interior Minister Daniel Mitov told the emergency meeting of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Varna.

Before an emergency meeting at the Varna District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Mitov commented that there had been an overstepping of police powers in the case of Yavor Georgiev.

"Less than two months ago, I made a tour with the Secretary General to all the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior in the country, and very clear instructions were given in relation to the permanent cases of overstepping police powers over the last 20 years. The senior officers should have a look at their staff and have proper briefings and training and also that the police officers should wear body cameras and activate them in cases where it is mandatory. Unfortunately, we are now back in Varna, where we have started this tour, to find, to put it mildly, an unpleasant case - a tragic case - where, once again, we are seeing police powers being exceeded. This is a symptom that we need to overcome, but it is a symptom of the lack of discipline, deficits in self-control and adequate training of police officers," the Interior Minister said.

He stated that the Ministry of Interior will implement even stricter measures regarding the mandatory use of body cameras, which serve to protect both citizens and police officers.

“There are clear rules that must be followed. A police officer is not just someone in uniform—they represent the state. When an officer acts carelessly, exceeds their authority, or behaves aggressively, it damages the public's trust in both the institutions and the state itself. That trust has been undermined in recent days in Varna,” Mitov said.

He added that changes would be made to the regulations and protocols governing police training, briefings, and the wearing of body cameras.

“Clearly, merely suggestive or advisory actions will no longer suffice,” Mitov commented.

He firmly stated that failure to wear a body camera should become a disciplinary offense.

The Minister of the Interior also announced that a second autopsy of Yavor Georgiev’s body will be requested. Mitov had spoken personally with Yavor’s mother.