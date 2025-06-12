БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Даниел Митов: Имало е превишаване на правомощията на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Autopsy Results from Yavor Georgiev from Varna: Acute Cardiovascular and Respiratory Failure Caused by Brain Edema

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази
аутопсията явор остра сърдечно съдова дихателна недостатъчност причинени оток мозъка

The results of the autopsy of the deceased Yavor Georgiev from Varna are ready.

The forensic experts in Varna found no injuries in the neck area or respiratory tract. They ruled out mechanical compression leading to suffocation as the cause of death.

BNT News has obtained the expert report prepared by the forensic specialists who performed the autopsy on Yavor Georgiev at the hospital "St. Marina" – Varna. According to their conclusions, Yavor died from acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure. They indicate that this was caused by brain edema. The swelling caused pressure on the brainstem, where the centres for respiratory and cardiovascular function are located, leading to their cessation.

During the autopsy, no visible pathological changes were found in Yavor’s internal organs that could have caused the brain edema.

The forensic doctors identified traumatic injuries on Yavor’s body but noted that these were superficial and limited in size. They would not have led to brain edema or death.

No traumatic injuries were found in the neck area and the conclusion of the forensic doctors was that the cause of death was not mechanical asphyxia from compression of the neck (suffocation).

There was also no evidence of positional asphyxia. No signs of airway compression or obstruction were found.

The forensic experts concluded:
“In summary, during both the external and internal examination of Georgiev’s body, no changes characteristic of any of the aforementioned types of asphyxia were found, and in this sense, the cause of Georgiev’s death was not due to mechanical asphyxia.”

During the autopsy, rapid preliminary tests were also performed on Yavor Georgiev’s blood and urine. The blood test returned positive for cocaine.

The urine test was positive for cocaine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

According to the forensic doctors at UMHAT "St. Marina" – Varna, to determine whether the brain edema was caused by drug intoxication, a chemical analysis must be performed for qualitative and quantitative determination of drug content in Yavor Georgiev’s blood and urine.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
1
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
2
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
3
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
4
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
5
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
2
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
3
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
4
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
6
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия...

More from: Bulgaria

Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna
Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna
New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen" New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen"
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
BG-ALERT System Activated Due to Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge at Ruse BG-ALERT System Activated Due to Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge at Ruse
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Chief Prosecutor Ordered New, Additional Forensic Medical Examination into the Death of Yavor Georgiev from Varna Chief Prosecutor Ordered New, Additional Forensic Medical Examination into the Death of Yavor Georgiev from Varna
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev Meets with European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev Meets with European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Cocktail of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Alcohol in the Blood of 36-Year-Old Yavor Who Died in Varna Cocktail of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Alcohol in the Blood of 36-Year-Old Yavor Who Died in Varna
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде взето под напора на емоции
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
По света
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Българите и еврото: "Алфа Рисърч" провери баланса между...
Чете се за: 14:30 мин.
България и еврото
Проучване показва, че според жертви на домашно насилие институциите...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Сарафов изиска нова, допълнителна съдебномедицинска експертиза за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Високо напрежение: Иран със заплаха към САЩ, Вашингтон евакуира...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ