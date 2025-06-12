Autopsy Results from Yavor Georgiev from Varna: Acute Cardiovascular and Respiratory Failure Caused by Brain Edema

The results of the autopsy of the deceased Yavor Georgiev from Varna are ready.

The forensic experts in Varna found no injuries in the neck area or respiratory tract. They ruled out mechanical compression leading to suffocation as the cause of death.

BNT News has obtained the expert report prepared by the forensic specialists who performed the autopsy on Yavor Georgiev at the hospital "St. Marina" – Varna. According to their conclusions, Yavor died from acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure. They indicate that this was caused by brain edema. The swelling caused pressure on the brainstem, where the centres for respiratory and cardiovascular function are located, leading to their cessation.

During the autopsy, no visible pathological changes were found in Yavor’s internal organs that could have caused the brain edema.

The forensic doctors identified traumatic injuries on Yavor’s body but noted that these were superficial and limited in size. They would not have led to brain edema or death.

No traumatic injuries were found in the neck area and the conclusion of the forensic doctors was that the cause of death was not mechanical asphyxia from compression of the neck (suffocation).

There was also no evidence of positional asphyxia. No signs of airway compression or obstruction were found.

The forensic experts concluded:

“In summary, during both the external and internal examination of Georgiev’s body, no changes characteristic of any of the aforementioned types of asphyxia were found, and in this sense, the cause of Georgiev’s death was not due to mechanical asphyxia.”

During the autopsy, rapid preliminary tests were also performed on Yavor Georgiev’s blood and urine. The blood test returned positive for cocaine.

The urine test was positive for cocaine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

According to the forensic doctors at UMHAT "St. Marina" – Varna, to determine whether the brain edema was caused by drug intoxication, a chemical analysis must be performed for qualitative and quantitative determination of drug content in Yavor Georgiev’s blood and urine.