Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea Launches Active Operations and Exercises (photos)

The mine countermeasure vessels operating in the Black Sea are now at sea and actively engaged in joint sailings, missions, and training exercises. Prior to deployment, the crews rehearsed various scenarios under controlled conditions, conducting joint drills and exercises across multiple operational areas.

Currently, the ships are carrying out reconnaissance and surveillance operations in response to the threat posed by sea mines. They are also executing mine countermeasure activities within designated areas, which include search and rescue operations if necessary.

The crews are training to repel attacks from various adversaries, integrate multinational forces, and participate in joint exercises aimed at sharing experience and enhancing operational interoperability.

Photos by Bulgarian Navy