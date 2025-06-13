Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: The Government Is Ready to Assist Bulgarian Nationals in the Middle East

The Bulgarian government is ready to provide support and assistance to our compatriots in the Middle East after the latest tensions and attacks between Iran and Israel, the foreign minister said. Georg Georgiev also announced a 24-hour hotline for alerts and information.

The Bulgarian government stands ready to provide support and assistance to Bulgarian nationals in the Middle East following the latest wave of tension and attacks between Iran and Israel, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said on June 13. He also announced a 24-hour hotline for information and emergency reports.