An elderly couple from Stara Zagora handed over more than BGN 11,000 to phone scammers, becoming the latest victims of this type of fraud. This was reported by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior on June 13.

Yesterday, the victims — a 70-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, who lived together as partners — reported that following a phone call, they were misled under the pretext of "assisting the police."

An investigation into the case is ongoing within the framework of a pre-trial proceeding.