БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Поддръжниците на Доган потвърдиха за нов проект: Имаме...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Наталия Киселова за еврото: В последните 2-3 месеца...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Chase in Gabrovo Ends with Suspect Shot in the Head

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази

The man shot by police officers had a revoked license for drugged driving

action gabrovo chase police ended shot head

A police officer shot and killed a 24-year-old man while trying to arrest him after a chase in Gabrovo, police said on May 30.

The incident occurred this morning on "Treti Mart" Boulevard. The young man was driving when he noticed a police patrol vehicle and accelerated in the direction of "Mitko Palauzov" Street.

The individual had his driver's license revoked a year ago for driving under the influence of drugs. He failed to comply with a police stop signal.

A chase ensued, ending near a wooded area where the man abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught up with him, at which point he reportedly displayed aggressive behaviour. Upon apprehension he was shot in the head.

The Gabrovo Prosecutor's Office has opened two pre-trial proceedings. One is against the suspect for driving with a revoked license. There is also evidence suggesting he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time, but confirmation is pending the results of a toxicology report.

The second investigation is against the police officers involved in the shooting.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Унгария - Азербайджан, финал на световното първенство по минифутбол
1
Гледайте Унгария - Азербайджан, финал на световното първенство по...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на бул. "Черни връх"
3
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на...
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов
4
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин...
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката завинаги
5
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката...
След смъртта на Сияна: Ученик създаде карта на катастрофите в България
6
След смъртта на Сияна: Ученик създаде карта на катастрофите в България

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
4
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
6
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято

More from: Bulgaria

Ahead of the Convergence Report: What Bulgaria Stands to Gain from Adopting the Euro?
Ahead of the Convergence Report: What Bulgaria Stands to Gain from Adopting the Euro?
Five Men Steal Part of the Roof Structure from the Burgas State Opera Five Men Steal Part of the Roof Structure from the Burgas State Opera
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
For Children’s Day: Free Shows at the Dolphinarium in Varna For Children’s Day: Free Shows at the Dolphinarium in Varna
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
9 kg of Marijuana, 30 g of Cocaine, Electronic Scales, and Over 45,000 BGN Seized in Police Raid (PHOTOS) 9 kg of Marijuana, 30 g of Cocaine, Electronic Scales, and Over 45,000 BGN Seized in Police Raid (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Support a Dream": The Traditional Prom under the Patronage of the President "Support a Dream": The Traditional Prom under the Patronage of the President
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
18-year-old Martin Atanasov Creates a Map of Crashes on Roads in Bulgaria 18-year-old Martin Atanasov Creates a Map of Crashes on Roads in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Даниел Митов: Непрестанно демонстрираме решителност за справяне с войната на пътя
Даниел Митов: Непрестанно демонстрираме решителност за справяне с...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Илхан Кючюк: Не сме дискутирали дали Ахмед Доган да бъде почетен председател Илхан Кючюк: Не сме дискутирали дали Ахмед Доган да бъде почетен председател
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Политика
Засега без име на партията: 11 души от лоялните младежи на Доган подготвят събирането на инициативен комитет Засега без име на партията: 11 души от лоялните младежи на Доган подготвят събирането на инициативен комитет
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Цели се моята работа и работата на администрацията...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Политика
Поддръжниците на Доган потвърдиха за нов проект: Имаме амбиция да...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Търси се: Къде е шефът на ВиК-Перник?
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Регионални
Лабиринт без изход: Войната на пътя - в търсене на причините
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ