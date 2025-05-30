Police Chase in Gabrovo Ends with Suspect Shot in the Head

A police officer shot and killed a 24-year-old man while trying to arrest him after a chase in Gabrovo, police said on May 30.

The incident occurred this morning on "Treti Mart" Boulevard. The young man was driving when he noticed a police patrol vehicle and accelerated in the direction of "Mitko Palauzov" Street.

The individual had his driver's license revoked a year ago for driving under the influence of drugs. He failed to comply with a police stop signal.

A chase ensued, ending near a wooded area where the man abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught up with him, at which point he reportedly displayed aggressive behaviour. Upon apprehension he was shot in the head.

The Gabrovo Prosecutor's Office has opened two pre-trial proceedings. One is against the suspect for driving with a revoked license. There is also evidence suggesting he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time, but confirmation is pending the results of a toxicology report.

The second investigation is against the police officers involved in the shooting.