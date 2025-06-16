БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Strengthens Its Commitment to the European Pillar of Social Rights

Bulgaria remains strongly committed to the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights and the achievement of its objectives. This initiative is essential for improving living and working conditions across the European Union. This shared commitment was affirmed during a meeting between Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov and Roxana Mănzatu, Executive Deputy Chair of the European Commission responsible for social rights and skills, quality jobs, and training.

During their discussion at the Council of Ministers, the two officials reviewed the significance and application of European instruments supporting employment, social protection, and the effective connection between education and the real economy.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted Bulgaria’s consistent and notable progress in employment over recent years. Regarding the EU-wide target of achieving at least 78% employment among people aged 20–64 by 2030, Bulgaria has set an even more ambitious national target of 79%. In 2024, the positive trend continues, with the employment rate reaching 76.8%, exceeding the EU-27 average for the same year by one percentage point.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the government’s strong commitment to the development of STEM centres, focusing on natural sciences and innovation. These centres aim to encourage young people to engage more actively with mathematics—a foundation for many high-demand professions.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov placed particular emphasis on Bulgaria’s strategic priority to join the euro area. Underlining the benefits of adopting the single European currency, he stated that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone is also a fundamental step in strengthening the process of upward social convergence.

