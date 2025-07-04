БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital

Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
The heating company has announced the start of its annual scheduled maintenance across the city’s heating districts, bringing temporary service disruptions during the summer heat.

Снимка: илюстративна

“Toplofikatsia Sofia” (Sofia District Heating) will begin the phased implementation of its annual maintenance programme for the main and auxiliary facilities across the city’s heating zones, the company announced on July 4.

The purpose of the maintenance is to carry out mandatory technical inspections, testing, and preventive servicing, as well as to use the opportunity to perform urgent repairs on compromised sections of the heating transmission network. Under normal operating conditions, such work could result in unexpected service interruptions lasting more than 48 hours — something the company aims to avoid through timely planning and execution.

Immediately after the completion of scheduled annual maintenance, the heating plants will be brought back into operation and service will be gradually restored.

Maintenance schedule:

  • July 1–6, 2025: Lyulin Heating Plant (microdistricts 1–10)

  • July 21–28, 2025: Zemlyane Heating Plant (parts of the neighborhoods: Razsadnika, Krasna Polyana 1, 2, 3, Zapaden Park, Gevgeliyski, Slavia, Buxton, Borovo, Krasno Selo, Gotse Delchev, Beli Brezi, Strelbishte, Motopista, Lagera, part of Hipodruma, Ovcha Kupel 1 and 2)

  • August 4–8, 2025: Sofia Thermal Power Plant (neighborhoods: Banishora, Nadezhda 1, 2, part of 4, Tolstoy, part of Svoboda, Iliantsi, Sveta Troitsa, Fondovi Zhilishta, part of Ilinden, Zones B-5, B-5-3, B-18, B-19, part of Lozenets, and the City Centre)

  • September 1–8, 2025: Sofia East Thermal Power Plant (neighborhoods: Mladost 1, 1A, 2, 3, 4, Druzhba 1 and 2, Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, part of Lozenets, part of Yuzhen Park, Darvenitsa, Studentski Grad, Hladilnika, Malinova Dolina, Slatina, Poduyane, Reduta, Tsar Ivan Asen II, Geo Milev, Yavorov, Poligona, and Oborishte)

Specifically for the last two areas slight deviations in the shutdown schedule are possible.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Sofia district heating companywill confirm the exact dates 15 days prior to the shutdown of each heating source. Notifications will be published on the company’s official website and Facebook page, and directly communicated to affected customers. Each notice will include a detailed list of the neighborhoods impacted.

The company emphasizes that these maintenance activities are essential to ensure uninterrupted and reliable service and to reduce the risk of outages during the upcoming heating season.

Sofia district heating company apologises for any inconvenience and thanks all customers for their understanding and cooperation.

Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
29-Year-Old Man Dies from Stab Wound After a Brawl in Stara Zagora
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
