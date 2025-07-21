Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds

Animal rights activists in Varna are protesting in front of the Municipal Hall, speaking out against violence towards animals and the misuse of funds allocated for their welfare.

The demonstrators are calling on the Municipal Council to consider their proposal for the establishment of an animal police unit in Varna, a full audit of the municipal shelter in Kamenar, and a detailed report from the shelter’s manager on how the allocated funds have been spent.

The proposal is backed by a petition submitted to the Municipal Council. According to the environmental advocates, Varna is facing serious challenges in controlling the population of stray animals. They are also demanding greater transparency in the neutering campaigns for stray cats and assurances regarding the safety and welfare of animals following these procedures.