Three Charged for Participation in Organised Crime Group Involved in Extortion and Death Threats

Three individuals have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group engaged in extortion, coercion, and threats of murder. They were detained following a raid by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) in several settlements in the Yambol region (Southern Bulgaria).

All three detainees, including the ringleader of the group, have been remanded in custody by order of the Yambol District Court. The accused had been operating across Yambol, Elhovo, and Topolovgrad since 2023.

They ran payday loan offices and exerted violent pressure on individuals who failed to repay their debts on time. In some cases, debtors’ bank cards were confiscated. During searches conducted at six addresses and eight vehicles, anti-mafia officers discovered BGN 50,000 in cash, a gas pistol, a telescopic baton, and a wooden club.