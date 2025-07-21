БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Charged for Participation in Organised Crime Group Involved in Extortion and Death Threats

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази

The three detainees remain permanently in custody

разбиха група изнудване закани убийство ямбол

Three individuals have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group engaged in extortion, coercion, and threats of murder. They were detained following a raid by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) in several settlements in the Yambol region (Southern Bulgaria).

All three detainees, including the ringleader of the group, have been remanded in custody by order of the Yambol District Court. The accused had been operating across Yambol, Elhovo, and Topolovgrad since 2023.

They ran payday loan offices and exerted violent pressure on individuals who failed to repay their debts on time. In some cases, debtors’ bank cards were confiscated. During searches conducted at six addresses and eight vehicles, anti-mafia officers discovered BGN 50,000 in cash, a gas pistol, a telescopic baton, and a wooden club.

“Debt collection was carried out using threats, coercion, and violence. We have documented incidents of vigilante-style reprisals. Several witnesses were interviewed, and in their statements, they confirmed that as debts increased, collection efforts by the accused involved unlawful actions. Even for small amounts, threats were used. They have no prior convictions, but there have been previous reports filed against them for similar conduct,” said Doychin Doychev, District Prosecutor of Yambol.
If found guilty, the three defendants face up to 15 years in prison.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
1
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
2
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
4
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над 40°C
5
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над...
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона
6
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Bulgaria

Over Half of Bulgaria’s Coal Industry Workers Are Aged 50+, How Will the “Green Transition” Happen?
Over Half of Bulgaria’s Coal Industry Workers Are Aged 50+, How Will the “Green Transition” Happen?
Large Fire Burning in the Area of Kostinbrod, Municipality Declares Partial State of Emergency Large Fire Burning in the Area of Kostinbrod, Municipality Declares Partial State of Emergency
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Temporary Ban on Heavy Trucks Movement in Burgas Due to Extremely Hot Weather Temporary Ban on Heavy Trucks Movement in Burgas Due to Extremely Hot Weather
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister and His British Counterpart Discussed Partnership in Key Areas Bulgarian Foreign Minister and His British Counterpart Discussed Partnership in Key Areas
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си 16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Разбиха група за изнудване и закани за убийство в Ямбол
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Медали за българските математици на международната олимпиада в...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Правен абсурд: Различни решения на съда за родителски права на дете
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ